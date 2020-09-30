1/1
Dean Ferraris
1969 - 2020
Dean Ferraris, formerly of Burlingame, California, passed away suddenly at home on September 21, 2020 in Auburn, California at the age of 51. Dean was born July 17, 1969 at Kaiser Hospital in San Francisco, the third of four boys born to Jeaneen (Tanner) and Jim Ferraris. He had a loving relationship with his parents and brothers Brock,

Todd, and Adam. Dean met his girlfriend Christine Hillebrandt in 2007 and had a loving 13-year relationship with her and her daughter Cori. Dean had many lifelong friendships and will be very deeply missed by all. We will remember him as the giving, sensible, intelligent, caring, independent man he was, and above all, as a true gentleman. Visitation at 10:00am and funeral at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 30 at Crosby-N. Gray & Co., 2 Park Road, Burlingame, CA.

A reception will follow at Poplar Creek. A complete obituary is online at www.crosby-ngray.com.

Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
10:00 AM
Crosby N. Gray & Co.
SEP
30
Visitation
12:30 - 04:30 PM
San Mateo Poplar Creek Golf Course
SEP
30
Service
11:00 AM
Crosby-N.Gray & Co.
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
Dean, you will forever be remembered by me with your beautiful smile, your kindness and your absolute infectious laughter, I will always cherish the memories of growing up with you in Burlingame, You are loved, God Bless you❤
Marlo Taia
Friend
September 29, 2020
RIP Dean. We will miss your friendly smile, gracious laugh and your prowess on the soccer field. God Speed.
Vince Canobbio
Friend
September 29, 2020
Deano was a true friend with a big heart & a great sense of humor.
Rest in peace my friend.
Bob Trayer
Friend
September 28, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Melvin Diaz
September 28, 2020
One of the most genuine person I have ever met. Rest in peace brother
Mel Diaz
Friend
September 27, 2020
Sad to hear about Dean's passing. He was a nice guy. Now you have peace. God bless.
A Friend
Friend
September 26, 2020
Honestly,loyalty,generosity
Anonymous
Friend
September 26, 2020
Dean Golfing in Auburn w/Jim Tresser + Steve Tushup (2018)
Tom McGLynn
Friend
September 26, 2020
Dean on Caltrain w/ to en route to Adam's in San Jose (2015)
Tom McGLynn
Friend
September 26, 2020
Dean with Louie (2008)
Tom McGLynn
Friend
September 26, 2020
Dean with Olivia (2008)
Tom McGLynn
Friend
September 25, 2020
Tom McGlynn
Friend
September 25, 2020
Tom McGlynn
Friend
September 25, 2020
Tom McGlynn
Friend
September 25, 2020
Dean was one of my all-time favorite people. I will miss him tremendously and am eternally grateful for all the help, encouragement and never-ending support through the years.

My condolences to Todd, AJ, Christine & Cori and the rest of the family.

You left us too early Deano, but I know you're at peace and hopefully in a good poker game!
Tom McGlynn
Friend
September 24, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend, may God watch over you , my condolences to family and friends.
James Forsell
Friend
