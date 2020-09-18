1/1
Dolores Hunter
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Hunter, 93 (2 days shy of her 94 birthday), a resident of San Mateo County for over 50 years, died on September 9, 2020. A native of San Francisco & Santa Clara. Dolores worked part time at Wisnom's/Hassett Hardware up until she was 88 yrs. old. She and her late husband, Robert, met at The Magi Club which evolved from the Church of the Epiphany in San Francisco after World War II and were married on April 23,1948. In the early 50's Bob & Dee were among the founding parishioners of Lady of Mercy parish in Daly City.

Loving mother of one son, David Hunter of Reno, NV and 3 daughters, Jeanette (Rick) Stevens of Menlo Park, Kathy (Louie) Coffman of Bainbridge Island, WA and Carolyn Hunter of San Diego. She was devoted to her 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dolores was truly inspirational whose unconditional love; positive outlook on life and huge smile will always be remembered.

A private memorial mass will be conducted at a future date at St. Gregory's Church in San Mateo. Private burial will be at Skylawn Memorial Park, San Mateo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Kathy, Dave and family - I remember you, Kathy, from our days at OLM and celebrating our First Holy Communions together (I have a photo of us) and I believe that Dave was a friend of my brother, Kevin, in those days. In my previous post I mentioned you live on Westbrook, my mistake, when it was actually Lakewood where you lived. Fond memories of our families from back in those days. May your mother Rest in Peace.
Brian White
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved