Dominga Corden passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 at her home with her family by her side in Granite Bay, CA. She was 91 years old. Dominga was a dialysis patient for the past 5 years and was cared for by loving doctors and devoted staff at Davita Dialysis in San Mateo, CA and Roseville, CA. Sutter Roseville Medical Center and Hospital had given Dominga the most extraordinary care.
Dominga was the eighth of nine children born on January 4, 1929 in Pangpangdan Santo Domingo, Ilocos Sur, Philippines to Juana Tobia Tadena Soliven and Basilio Perel Soliven. In 1945 her father was called to work on the Hawaiian plantations. At the age of 17 in 1946, Dominga and her family travelled on the SS Marine Falcon to Pa'ia on the island of Maui, Territory of Hawaii; there they took up residence in the Hawaiian Plantations - Camp 1. After graduating from St. Anthony's High School in Wailuku, Dominga was employed at the Tasty Crust restaurant in Wailuku. Dominga's parents and siblings returned to the Philippines while Dominga stayed behind on Maui. It was there in 1953 when she met and fell in love with a handsome young man named George Corden who was employed by the Maui Soda Company.
George worked hard to win her love and they were married on January 29,1955 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pa'ia. They enjoyed 60 wonderful years together until George's passing in 2015.
In 1956, Dominga was proud to be awarded her U.S. Citizenship and later that year George and Dominga welcomed their first daughter Virginia (Ginny) born in the town of Pa'ia. A few years later, George and Dominga sold all of their possessions, then with Ginny and only a few suitcases, moved to the mainland. San Francisco, CA was the destination to join up with George's brothers and their families.
In 1960, their second daughter, Kathleen (Kathy) was born at St. Luke's Hospital in San Francisco and soon after, they bought their first home settling in Daly City, CA.
Dominga was a homemaker, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and aunt to many. She was a PTA Mom and used her sewing talents to make clothes and costumes.
In 1975, George and Dominga bought their second home and relocated to Redwood Shores, CA. In 1983 they welcomed their first grandchild with 3 more to follow in the years after.
They filled her life with joy. Dominga lovingly cared for them all during their pre-school and early school years. Dominga enjoyed her time in Redwood Shores and loved to visit with family, whether it is a short drive on the Peninsula, longer trips to Washington, Southern California, Idaho, or Hawaii. Dominga also took her daughters to meet her family in the Philippines to experience their heritage. Dominga was also known to travel with Ginny and Kathy on weekend shopping trips to Hawaii during the school years with the use of George's airline benefits. Summertime trips to Lake Tahoe were also a family favorite.
Dominga loved to garden and had a very green thumb. Dominga could amazingly bring back to life someone's seemingly unresponsive plant. Orchids were her specialty and let's not forget her large beautiful pink roses.
After her husband's passing in 2015, Dominga moved to Granite Bay, CA to live with her daughter, Ginny and son-in-law, Bob. There, Dominga enjoyed the warm weather, crocheting and watching her favorite TV show, Blue Bloods. Dominga always looked forward to the company of visiting relatives and special friends.
Dominga's husband George, her parents and all her siblings preceded her in death.Dominga is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Virginia (Bob) Quinn and Kathleen (Dennis) Quinn, grandchildren Brian (Heather, Sam), Timothy (Natalie), Christopher and Kacey and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 conditions, services and graveside burial will be restricted to immediate family. Dominga will be laid to rest along side her husband George at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, CA. A memorial service will follow at a later date.
Daughters Ginny Quinn and Kathy Quinn, sons-in-law Bob Quinn and Dennis Quinn and Dominga's grandchildren Brian (Heather, Sam), Tim (Natalie), Christopher and Kacey thank you for your love and support.
Donations can be made to American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org
in memory of Dominga Corden.