Doug,

I've been thinking about you and what I have left unsaid.

As I sit down to put my thoughts into words, I glance at the clock and, hand to God, it says 11:11. I take comfort in that because I know pop is cradling you tonight. I am greatful because I know you are not alone.

You have been in the pages of my memory for most of my life. I remember when Tammy first brought you to our home....I thought what could a guy met on el camino bring to our lives?

You were gruff and not very likeable..I had my doubts.

But you loved my sister like I did so I gave you a shot....

Through the years you remained steadfast in your love for her. Yours was a kind of love that lasts. The kind that folks dream about. You shared the firsts, the lasts, and everything in between and "stuck" through all of it.

You did what you we're supposed to do. Love and support your wife be there for your children and provided a space where they all felt loved. For that, I thank you.

You had to go away from us but as long as we have memories and stories to share, a part of you will always be here, with us.

Thank you Doug for the memories, for loving my sister, and for being "uniquely" you.

Rita Snirl

Sister