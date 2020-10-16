Auntie Melda was one of a kind, charismatic, charming and a straight shooter. She lived her life on her terms and always saw the glass as half full. She was also funny and kind and kept her faith that she would be reunited with her beloved Joe. We were blessed to have had her in our lives for all these years. For that, I am very grateful.

See you on the other side Auntie Melda.

Thank you for everything.

I love you.

Barbie

Barbara Chagniot

