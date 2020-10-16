1/1
Emelda Burke
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emelda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emelda Burke (née Moffitt), born 82 years ago in Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon, Ireland, passed away at her home in Belmont, California on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She is survived by her sons Michael Burke and his wife Leah Burke of Fremont, California and Stephen Burke, Jr. and his wife Sandra Burke of San Bruno, California, as well as her sisters Mary Devine of South San Francisco, California, Angela Fallatt of Hayward, California, and Catherine Doherty of Novato, California and numerous nieces and nephews.

Emelda was born on March 12, 1939 and came to this country when she was 17 years old. She married Stephen Joseph Burke (deceased since 2013), originally from Galway, Ireland. The couple purchased a home in Belmont, California in 1962 where they raised their two sons and enjoyed many family gatherings. She worked for Kirby Vacuum in San Mateo for 40 years. Emelda was a loving wife and mother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small rosary will be held at Crippen and Flynn Carlmont Chapel in Belmont, California on Sunday, October 18 at 4 p.m. A small Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Belmont, California at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19. Please contact the family directly if you wish to attend, as attendance at both events is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Rosary
04:00 PM
Crippen and Flynn Carlmont Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
1111 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 595-4103
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 15, 2020
My condolences to Stephen, and Michael, their wives, and all that loved Emelda. I have many fond memories of fun times at the house on the hill in Belmont. I will always remember the laughter...God Speed. Joe Cutietta.
Joe Cutietta
Friend
October 14, 2020
Auntie Melda was one of a kind, charismatic, charming and a straight shooter. She lived her life on her terms and always saw the glass as half full. She was also funny and kind and kept her faith that she would be reunited with her beloved Joe. We were blessed to have had her in our lives for all these years. For that, I am very grateful.
See you on the other side Auntie Melda.
Thank you for everything.
I love you.
Barbie
Barbara Chagniot
Family
October 13, 2020
Rest in Peace with Joe. Your journey is complete and you are missed.

Peace & love, Susannah and William Burke
Sue
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved