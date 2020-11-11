Estella Permilla Rhodes (Cook), 104, of San Mateo, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, October 25, 2020.



Estella Permilla Rhodes (Cook) was born in Mexia, Texas, on October 4, 1916 to Nettie Brown and Horrace Cook. Her mother died at the age of 21 of pneumonia from the Spanish Flu of 1918. She was raised by her father and her stepmother, Melvina Lindley in Corsicana, Texas.



Estella was a devoted wife and mother. She moved to California to unite with her high school sweetheart, Cornett Nathaniel Rhodes, Sr. They united in marriage on December 14, 1943. Together they raised two children, Cornett, Jr. and Gloria.



Estella was an avid gardener and loved to needlepoint and quilt. She was a faithful member of Pilgrim Baptist Church and a devout charter member of Trinity Baptist Church in San Mateo where she served on the White Cross and Hospitality Ministries. Her sweet disposition and love for others will be missed.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Cornett, Sr., her son, Cornett, Jr., her mother, Nettie Brown, her father, Horrace Cook, her sisters, Addie Lee Richardson, Lillie Pearl Jacob, Lela Mae Fortune, Tomesia Farris, and her brothers RL Cook, Lee Edward Cook, Lodis Cook, Odis Cook, and Littleton Cook.



Left to celebrate her life are her daughter Gloria Rhodes Brown (Arthur); grandchildren Lisa Brown and Arthur Brown (Valerie); great-grandchildren, Xavier Sweet, Jelani Sweet, Micah Brown, and Chloe Brown. She also leaves to mourn two sisters, Eulyne Walker and Odie B. Cook, and her devoted caregiver, Siosiana Pomee. A host of other loving relatives and friends will also cherish her memory.



The family would like to express thanks to the wonderful help and care given by Sutter Care at Home of San Mateo.

Donations in the name of Estella Permilla Rhodes can be made to Community Initiatives for the Bay Area Committee Health Advisory Council and sent to 1000 Broadway, Ste 480, Oakland, CA 94607.



A private graveside service was held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store