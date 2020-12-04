Gregory Mees Mordecai was born on September 24, 1984 in Reno, Nevada. He spent his first 5 years in Quincy, CA, before moving to Menlo Park and the Peninsula where he made his home until his passing on November 27, 2020.



Greg was an honors student at Las Lomitas Elementary, La Entrada Middle School and graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2003. He attended college at University of Colorado at Boulder, Foothill College, Canada College and College of San Mateo.

Greg was very athletic through his teen years and enjoyed swimming, water polo, baseball, basketball and rowing. He had a life-long passion for mountain biking, hiking/backpacking, fishing and skiing.



He is survived by his mother and step-father, Julie and Don Curry, step brother Dylan Curry and family, step-sister Kathy Curry, Aunt Mary Tishman (Mark), Uncle Joe Mees (Kristen), his father Blair Mordecai, half-brother Samuel Mordecai, Grandmother Adrienne Mordecai, uncle Bruce Mordecai and aunt Elyse Mordecai, many relatives and friends. He was pre-deceased by his Grandparents Ada and Al Mees, his Grandfather "Poppa" Harry Mordecai and his brother Gabriel Mordecai.



During Greg's adult life he suffered from schizophrenia and worked diligently to overcome its debilitating effects. He always demonstrated love and great compassion toward family, friends and strangers.



Gregory passed away suddenly and peacefully. He will be greatly missed and always remembered.



