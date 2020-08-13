1/
Gwenn Kingsmill
1920 - 2020
We are sad to announce the passing of Gwenn Kingsmill of Burlingame. Gwenn was born in 1920 in England. She moved as a child to Canada then later in life to Burlingame.

She is survived by her three children, daughter Beverly (with husband Bob) sons Bob (with wife Mary Ann) and Richard. She was also loved by her grand children Janelle Fischer (and husband Robert), Kimberly Fisher and Colin Kingsmill. She was loved by her four great grandchildren, Will and Nathan Fischer and Elizabeth and Sara Fisher.

Gwenn was an artist, golf player and singer in the Burlingame Presbyterian Choir where she was also a Decon.

She was always an animal lover and would appreciate donations to the San Mateo County SPCA.

A memorial will be given at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Aug. 13, 2020.
