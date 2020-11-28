Helen Bronson Wise was born on June 16, 1917 in Los Angeles California to William H. Bronson and Inez K. Bronson. She was the oldest of three children, including Bill Bronson and Norma Hagmann. Her early childhood was spent on several ranches and farms near the Mojave Desert and in the Central Valley of California, where her father was the ranch superintendent.



In 1926 the Bronson family moved to San Jose to look after Helen's grandfather, George Alsinus Keep. Moving from a rural environment with a one-room school to the "big city" was a major adjustment, but Helen soon made friends in school and at church. She graduated from San Jose High School in 1934 and enrolled in San Jose State College, graduating in 1939 with a degree in business.



It was at San Jose State that Helen met her future husband, Lauress Lee Wise, in a social dancing class. They wed on June 8, 1941 at the Stanford Memorial Church, and moved to Chicago where Lauress started a job with Standard Oil of Indiana.



In August 1942 Lauress enlisted in the US Navy where he served for the duration of WW2. Helen moved back to the family home in San Jose, and worked for Food Machinery Corp. in the Comptroller's Office, at the time when they were manufacturing amphibious tanks for the war effort. Fortunately the Navy permitted occasional home visits, which led to the birth of their first son, Lauress Lee Wise II, in 1945.



After the War, they bought a house on Fulton Street in Redwood City where they lived for nearly 70 years. Their daughter Nancy Elizabeth Wise was born in 1947, and son Donald Mason Wise was born in 1951. They were active members of the First United Methodist Church, serving on numerous boards and committees. Helen was the church Treasurer and sung in the choir for many years.



In addition to raising her family, Helen began a career as a bookkeeper and tax accountant in 1957, starting her own business in 1971. She was active in many community affairs, including the Redwood City Citizens Against Racism, the McKinley PTA, and the Cub Scouts and Brownie Scouts. She was a charter member of the Femineers, an association of wives of civil and structural engineers in the Bay Area.



After the death of her husband in 1990, Helen continued living in the family home until moving to the Gordon Manor retirement home in August 2014. During that time, she enjoyed having three of her grandchildren live with her at various times as they completed school and began their careers. She started the "one decent meal a week" club, serving Wednesday dinners for children, grandchildren, and friends in the area. This tradition was contInued by the family in varying forms until early 2020 when the pandemic hit. Helen continued doing bookkeeping and tax work and attended nearly all Stanford football and basketball games with her daughter Nancy.



Helen passed away on November 17, 2020 in Redwood City. The family wishes to thank the staff of Gordon Manor for the excellent care they provided to Helen during her more than six years living there. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, William H Bronson and Inez K Bronson, her brother Bill Bronson, her sister Norma Hagmann, and her husband Lauress Wise. She is survived by her son Lauress Wise II of Lincoln CA, her daughter Nancy Wise of Redwood City CA and her son Donald Wise of San Jose CA, as well as her grandchildren Robert Wise of Richmond CA, Daisy Rutstein of San Jose CA, Steven Wise of Santa Rosa CA, and Shamika Wise of San Jose CA. She has two great-granddaughters by Daisy, Helena and Olivia Rutstein. She also has a beloved grand-dog Star Wise, daughter of Nancy. Other surviving relatives include her cousin Leila Allen, several nephews, a niece, and their families.



Due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial service and interment will be postponed until Spring of 2021, once travel restrictions have been lifted. Helen's final resting place will be the Oak Hill Cemetery in San Jose, next to her husband Lauress and near to her parents and grandfather's graves.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store