James Thoren
1944 - 2020
James Thoren (J.T.) has lost his long battle with leukemia. He was 76 years old. Jim was born and raised in Tacoma, Washington and moved to San Mateo in 1964. Jim cared deeply for his friends, was a serious Stanford football fan, loved life and lived on his own terms. Jim leaves two brothers - Leland (Victoria) and Jeff (Peg), two nieces and a nephew. A celebration of his life will be held at the Jacksonville Inn (Oregon) on September 19. Please raise a toast in memory of Jim; he would have wanted it that way.

Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
Jacksonville Inn
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
