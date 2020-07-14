Jeanette passed away with her daughter Renee by her side at Atria Life Guidance in Rocklin California on June 9 at the age of 85 years old. Jeanette was born in Fortuna California on October 26 1934. She lived in Eureka, working at the YWCA after graduating from Fortuna High School in 1953.



She retired from working at Lenkurt Electronics in San Carlos after 15 years of service when the company moved out of the Bay Area.



She lived in Redwood City most of her life until moving to the small town of Newcastle California in 2016.

Jeanette is survived by her children Kathryn Marie Rogers, Renee Diane (Thomas) Sims, Russell Glenn Rogers Stephen (Mary Beth) Rogers Ginger (Mike) Pruitt, Daniel (Colleen) Sims, Kenneth (Tricia) Sims, Margaret Sims, Michael (Tiffany) Sims, Michele (Brian ) Zeh.



Also, survived by her niece Celia Mc Martin, Mary (Eric ) Lauchli, Kristen (Eric) Elkins & Nephew William Ricker Sister in law Carol Blisard & Joan Sims. Also 20 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren, plus many cousins and friends.



Jeanette was predeceased by her husband Richard Warren Sims & her parents, Francis John (Red) & Florence Marie (Honey) Mc Martin Her Brother Glenn Alan Mc Martin & sister Lynda May Ricker.



Our family wants to give a Big Thank You for the love and care she had over the last year at Atria Life Guidance in Rocklin. Also, Suncrest Hospice in Sacramento for their amazing and constant care and support of our sweet Mama in her last few weeks of life.



A special Thank You to R.N. Sarah, R.N. Janet & C.N.A Tiffany and staff for their compassion and constant updates. Words cannot express how much we appreciate each and every one of you.



Donations in the memory of Jeanette Sims can be made to Alzheimer's Research and to Suncrest Hospice 2250 Del Paso Road Suite B, Sacramento, California 95834.



A memorial service will be held at a later date because of Covid-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store