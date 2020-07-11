Teacher Extraordinaire and long-time Burlingame resident, Jeannie Gilmore, died peacefully at her home on June 4, only twenty days from her 96th.



Jeannie is survived by her two daughters, Chrissie Hall (of Auckland, New Zealand), and Carole Gilmore (also of Burlingame), and by her four grandchildren: Rebekah Cozens (Steve) (of Auckland, New Zealand), Hannah Raffelsberger (Jens) (of Karlsby, Sweden), Jessica Senne (Thilo) (of Munich, Germany), and Joshua Herron (Anne-Sophie Gomis) (currently of Beirut, Lebanon), and by her nine great grandchildren: Levi Cozens, Jaida, Mia, and Luca Raffelsberger, Jette, Merle, and Levke Senne, Juno and Baby Herron, and by her brother, Don Hall, (of Santa Cruz).



Born on June 24, 1924, in Porterville, California, the first child of four to Neva and Ed Hall, Jeannie lived all of her formative years in Stockton, California, attending Eldorado Elementary School, Stockton High School, and graduating in 1945, with a Bachelor of Arts and an Elementary Teaching Credential. She began her teaching career in Santa Barbara and worked as a substitute in Stockton when she was a young mother.



Jeannie was married to Bill Gilmore for 41 years, until his death in 1988, and then for 16 years to Jack Friend, her first fiancé, with whom she reconnected after 45 years, and who died in 2007.



An extremely proud resident of Burlingame since the beginning of 1957, Jeannie began her extraordinary journey as a beloved teacher in the early 1960's as Burlingame Elementary School District's first Home Teacher. She continued in that role until her official retirement in 1998, while also greatly enjoying helping a wide range of students in her home as a private tutor. Jeannie was an active and vocal participant as a member of the City of Burlingame's Beautification Commission from 1985-1999 and also served as a deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame.



In her later years, Jeannie also happily gave many presentations to local groups about her experiences surviving the sinking of "The Prinsendam" in October 1980. Jeannie's expressive flair and fluency, her deep and liberal humanity, and her ever-positive cheerfulness made her a popular speaker and earned her the sobriquet "The Unsinkable Jeannie Gilmore".

Jeannie will be best remembered for her ever-ready smile and her vibrant and vivacious laughter. She is held in the hearts of many. Arohanui.



New Zealand Maori Blessing: Kia hora te Marino, Kia whakapapapounamu te Moana. Kia tere karohirohi i mua i tou huarahi. May calm be spread around you, may the sea glisten like greenstone, and the shimmer of summer dance across your path. Donations to Mission Hospice are welcomed.



