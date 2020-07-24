Jeffrey Michael Santa passed away peacefully at the home of his daughters on July 2, 2020.



Jeff was born on Dec. 17, 1962 in San Jose, California. He was the oldest of four brothers. Jeff grew up in the Bay Area but also spent a large part of his childhood in Red Lodge, Montana- the place his heart truly called home. At 24 years old, Jeff got married, and in 1990 and 1993, he welcomed his two daughters.



Jeff was a licensed electrical contractor who especially enjoyed designing custom lighting. Highly respected amongst his peers across the San Francisco Bay Area, Jeff was known for his infectious smile and brilliant sense of humor. To quote Jeff, "I am the best electrician I know."



Jeff was a man of many interests and talents. He was an exceptional amateur chef, known for developing original recipes and building meals from scratch. His creations comprised a variety of cooking styles, inspired by cuisines from around the globe. Jeff was also an avid reader and lover of history and the arts. In his spare time, he enjoyed taking acting classes in San Francisco and expressing himself on stage.



Jeff also had a passion for the outdoors (especially the wide-open spaces of Montana) and enjoyed hiking, backpacking, fishing, and camping. Although content to immerse himself alone in nature, he was happiest when sharing his love of the outdoors with family and friends. Jeff's free spirit and desire to live life to the fullest even led him to begin preparing to embark on the journey of a lifetime- to hike the entirety of the Pacific Crest Trail. This trip was set to happen in 2021.



In his 57 years, Jeff touched many lives and was known for his unwavering kindness and loving heart. A devoted father and beloved grandfather; his daughters and grandsons were his pride and joy.



Jeff will be deeply missed by his mother and step-father, Barbara Bortolin and Fred Bortolin; his two daughters, Brittany Santa and Andrea Santa; his grandsons, Jace Humphrey and Anthony Conti; his three brothers, Dan Santa (son Ethan), Jason Santa (sons Thomas and Samuel), and Alex Santa (wife Dorianne, daughter Casey and step-son Adam); step-sisters, Stephanie Bortolin and Melanie Perkins (and their families); uncle, Timothy; cousins, Ian and Ryan (and their families) and his dog Ruby who was always at his side. Jeff will also be fondly remembered by many additional family members and friends to whom he always extended his unconditional love.



A funeral service will be held in Redwood City on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Due to social distancing requirements, attendance will be limited and regulated per health department guidelines. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store