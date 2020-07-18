A light went out in July when Joan Baxley, affectionately known as "Skip" or "Min" to her many friends, passed into eternity with her loving daughter at her side. She was seven days' shy of her 95th birthday and died of natural causes.



Ironically, "shy" is not a word frequently associated with this spitfire, who lived life with the throttle wide open. Fittingly, the last song she ever listened to was Frank Sinatra's "My Way."



Born Domenica Giovanna Scipione, she was raised and educated in Pittsfield, MA and was the youngest of five siblings born to Antonio Scipione and Maria Scipione Placido. She was predeceased by all of her siblings: Ann Lombardi, Christine Scipione, Sam Scipione, Concetta "Connie" McCarthy, Nicholas Placido, Peter Placido and Lucy Lee. Skip married Steve Baxley in 1952 and eventually the couple moved to Redwood City, CA in 1962. She is survived by her only child, daughter Susan Baxley Snow, who was her mother's best friend as well as her caretaker for the last years of her life. Skip was a graduate of Pittsfield H.S. and worked at Frankie & Johnnie's restaurant, the Showboat and General Electric.



Skip had a zest for life, a hearty laugh and an infectious smile. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing cards and loved to dance, winning many jitterbug competitions with her brother Nick as her dance partner. She had a great group of friends, was the life of any party and her home was frequently referred to as "Skip's Hotel." Her friends and neighbors knew that when the garage door was up on Friday afternoons, the bar was open. Skip served as a surrogate mom to many of her daughter's friends and could be a tough disciplinarian. When challenged later in life on her ability to be so easy going with others but stern with her daughter she would reply, ". . . but look at how great you turned out!"



Skip travelled extensively, including trips to Europe with her husband Steve and multiple international trips, many to Italy, with her daughter after her husband died. Although Skip's mortal body wore out, she had a youthful attitude all of her life.



She loved young people and could frequently be found teaching the neighborhood kids to swing a golf club or play bocce ball. Special thanks are offered to Marivic who helped Susan with Skip's care during her final days, essentially fulfilling Skip's desire to die at home. To accommodate the challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a farewell toast at "Skip's Hotel" with participants observing social distancing requirements. Internment of Steve and Skips ashes in the family plot will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield, MA at a later date and services will be private. In keeping with Skip's love of children, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Skip's memory to St. Jude s Children's Hospital.



