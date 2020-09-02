Joe went to sleep peacefully with his wife and sons at his side. Joe was 83 years old. Born in Eudora, Ark. the 10th of 12 children. He loved and played basketball and baseball as well as attending the Giants and Warrior games.



He worked at Fuller O'Brien Paint Co. for 25 years and San Mateo Union High School District for 20 years. After retirement he spent his time in the ministry, teaching people the Bible, which brought him great joy and satisfaction as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.



Joe is survived by his wife Sandra, four sons: Gregory (Bonnie) Brent, Aaron (Guadalupe) Micah (Claudia), six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A sister-in-law, Marlene (Hank). Many nieces and nephews. He is survived by two sisters, Ella and Mary, a brother, John (Bobbie Ann).



Joe will be greatly missed! He was a people person and loved conversing with anyone and everyone.



Memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 5.



