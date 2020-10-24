San Mateo County Superior Court Judge, retired, John G. Schwartz, 77, passed away peacefully October 8, 2020.
Born on August 17, 1943 in Modesto to Dr. Sydney and Mary Gordon Schwartz, he graduated from Modesto High School in 1961 and went on to earn his bachelors degree at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. He then went on to Berkeley Law School at his beloved Cal, graduating in 1968 and was to the end a die-hard Bears fan.
He began his career as a research attorney in San Mateo County Superior Court and then spent 16 years at Nagle, Vale, McDowall, Cotter, Schwartz and Krug. In 1986 he was appointed to the County Superior Court bench by then Governor George Deukmejian, and spent the next 20 years being known as a fair and compassionate judge. He retired in 2006 and stayed on a few years serving on the Judicial Council's Assigned Judges Program.
Judge Schwartz could be found riding horses with all his buddies from "The Shack", skiing the trails of Bear Valley at his beloved cabin or in Park City with the crew, and way back in the day either sailing his boat on the Bay or flying around the Bay Area in a single engine Cesna. He traveled extensively with his wife Joanne up until her passing in 1993. He loved speed, as most of his high school friends will attest too along with his son -in-law who joined him at Texas Motor Speedway driving Indy and Nascar race cars. It was always his secret wish to be a Navy jet fighter pilot, he told the story of getting to land on the Nimitz aircraft carrier as a passenger in a Navy aircraft as one of the highlights of his life.
Judge Schwartz was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tom, and his loving wife Joanne. He is survived by his daughter, Allison Sharp and husband Chris, along with his grandchildren Jonathan and Emma.
Many thanks go to his loyal friends, The Honorable Dale Hahn and childhood friend Russ Thomas. They both went above and beyond to help in the last few years, and the family could not have functioned without them.
Also, to his caregivers, Lisa Leisten, Kiko and Renato from Sage Eldercare, who made his last ten months at home the best they could possibly be and were especially a tremendous help to his daughter.
As per the Judge's wishes, there will be no services, the family would like his friends to remember his wicked wit and humor and maybe have a toast with an adult beverage in his honor.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to your local Alzheimer's Association
, your local Humane Society or favorite pet rescue group.