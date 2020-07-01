John James "Jim" Smith (75) of Belmont, CA passed away November 26, 2019 at Mills-Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame, CA. Jim is the son of Benjamin and Verna (Evans) Smith.



Jim was raised in Belmont, CA and attended Carlmont High School, class of 1963, where he played water polo. In 1964 Jim married Joan Fanning and together they had three children, Jesse, Holly & Richard. Jim worked at the truck shop in McCloud, CA in the late sixties. He then returned with his family to Belmont, CA, and started his apprenticeship program with the Operating Engineers Local #3, as a heavy equipment mechanic.



Jim had a passion for everything outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, diving for abalone, and competitive shooting. He even climbed, and spent the night on Mt. Shasta. Jim also enjoyed music and hot tubbing at his house with friends.



Jim is survived by many friends and family members. He leaves behind eldest son Jesse Smith, wife Melanie, and their children Carson (11) and Megan (9) of Fall River Mills, CA; daughter Holly, husband Matthew, and their son William (17) of Belmont CA; son Richard Smith, wife Alexa, and their children, Donald (32), Alexander (27), Benjamin (25), and Payton (22), of McCloud, CA; sister Jeanne Muhleman of Newark, CA.



A burial service will be held Saturday July 11, 2020, 11 a.m. at the McCloud Cemetery in McCloud, CA.



A celebration of life will follow the service at 417 Lawndale Court in McCloud, CA.

