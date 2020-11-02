June Eloise was born on May 18, 1923, to Adeline and Sidney Miller in Los Angeles, Ca. 1 year later the family moved to Burlingame, Ca. At age 7, June's brother, Robert, was born. June attended Hoover Elementary School and graduated from Burlingame High School in 1940.
June enjoyed being a Brownie and a Girl Scout, horseback riding, playing the piano, drawing, and traveling with her family. During high school, June participated in volleyball, swimming, and badminton. Along with her friends, June enjoyed attending dances and going to the movies. During her junior year, the family moved to Hillsborough.
As a senior, June was honored with the appointment of the editorship of the Burlingame High Senior Year Book. A flashback from the book's entries includes her nickname as "June Bug", her hobby of raising orchids, and her ambition to finish college. Members of her staff wrote about June next to her beautiful senior portrait, "Whatever is to be done will be done when June tackles it. As evidence: she's responsible for this book."
After graduating from Burlingame High June attended Stanford University, where she earned a degree in Graphic Arts. She loved painting with oils and watercolors. Still, life and landscapes were her specialties. She was a member of the ALPHA OMICRON PI sorority where she made friendships that lasted a lifetime.
In 1941 June met Phillip M. Lighty, who was commissioned in the Army Air Corps. They married in 1943, on August 29th, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Burlingame. During Phil's service in WWII, June worked for the Bank of America and volunteered with the Red Cross. They had 3 sons, Phillip M. Jr., Thomas E, and Stephen P. June was a devoted wife and mother. She was a Den mother for the Cub Scouts, chairperson for the local chapter of the American Heart Association
, volunteered for Stanford's convalescent home, and frequently supported and helped at the Garden Cafe on Burlingame Avenue.
June enjoyed playing bridge, crafting, writing verses, designing and creating hook rugs, as well as hosting Washington State University alumni parties at their home in Hillsborough. The family enjoyed the out of doors spending time at Packer Lake in the Gold Country and Twin Lakes, in Potter Valley.
June lived a long life predeceased by her husband, Phil, her brother, Robert, and son, Stephen. She was survived by her two sons, Phillip Jr. and Thomas, daughters-in-law, Jill and Roberta, grandchildren, Jennifer and Scott, Phillip III, and John as well as great-grandchildren Amelia, Nathaniel, Duke, Ruby, and Boh.
The family sincerely appreciates and is grateful to her devoted and loving caregivers, Sutter Health Hospice, and Mill Peninsula Hospital.