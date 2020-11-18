Laura Teresi Scarpace, Belmont, California – Laura Scarpace, age 100, of Belmont, California passed away on November 12, 2020. She was born on July 5, 1920 in North Collins, New York, the daughter of the late Francis deCarlo and Louis Teresi. She was married on September 28, 1942 to Frank B. Scarpace in Our Lady of Loretto Church in Buffalo, New York.



Laura grew up in Buffalo, New York. After graduating from high school, she attended Buffalo Business College. She accepted a job at the Army Corps of Engineers where she met her future husband. In 1948 she, her husband, and three children moved to Walla Walla, Washington where her fourth child was born. The family relocated to the San Francisco Bay area in 1953. Her husband, Frank, accepted a job with the Army Corps of Engineers in Livorno, Italy in 1959 and the family, now grown to five children, moved to Italy. While in Italy, Laura traveled extensively with her family throughout Europe. Her sixth child was born after her return from Italy. Laura enjoyed traveling throughout the United Stated and went on numerous Caribbean cruises as well as many European trips throughout her life.



After her children were raised, Laura was able to pursue her artistic talents. Most notably, she was a talented oil and watercolor artist. She taught private painting classes and classes at San Mateo Community College. For 43 years, Laura was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi social sorority. Laura joined her husband in managing a small accounting firm, which specialized in personal tax preparation and small business accounting. Laura hosted yearly family reunions. Numerous times the reunions were planned at various locations around the United States and Canada. At other times the reunions were held at the family home in Belmont. She always welcomed both family and friends to her bountiful table.



Laura was a devoted and much-loved Mother who focused most of her life around her family. She will be missed dearly. Laura is survived by her 6 children, Frank (Margaret Peggy), Edward (Ellen), Philip (Nihal), Lewis (Michele), Nancy (Michael), and Paul (Perihan); her youngest sister -- June, 12 grandchildren – Philip, Holly, Sarah, Elisabeth, Giana, Daniel, Erin, Alex, Brett, Madeline, Deniz and Kyle; and 4 great-grandchildren -- William, Abigail, Felix, and Kingston. Laura is preceded in death by her husband Frank, four of her sisters -- Josephine, Clara, Marian and Genevieve, and one of her great-grandchildren, Christina.



Laura will be buried in a private service at the Sky Lawn Memorial Park next to her husband. A memorial service will be held sometime after the pandemic is over.

