The beloved "Mr. T" has gone to God, August 19, 2020. Best friend and spouse of Peggy Hennessy for 48 years. Beloved father of Jesse and Gregory (Elizabeth Steele), and "Grandpa" of Ben and Declan. Little brother to Tom Teshara (dec'd) and wife, Jeannine. Very special brother-in-law and worldwide travelling companion to Jim Hennessy (dec'd), and wife Vicki. Friends forever with sister-in-law, Sister Rose Marie Hennessy, O.P. Uncle to Steve Teshara (Penny, dec'd), Debbie Marrone, Erin Marie Hennessy-Clegg (Dan), Patrick Hennessy, and their families.
Eagle Scout Troop 340 (San Francisco). Scoutmaster Troop 351 (San Francisco). Educator, Teacher and Counselor in San Bruno School District. Principal at Burlingame High School for 15 years and then Director of Adult Education at the SMART Center for subsequent 20 years - completing decades of service to the San Mateo Union High School District. Retired after 50 years of serving his community in public education. He was a friend, mentor, counselor, leader, listener, joke-teller – a man who truly encouraged others to move in a positive way in life. ALWAYS ready to be a man for others!
Proud father of two Troop 14 (San Francisco) Eagle Scouts. For decades a Scout, Counselor, Scoutmaster and Commissioner at Camp Royaneh (Cazadero, CA) where many believed he had a strong resemblance to the renowned, "Uncle Zeke" (still yet to be confirmed). He was a man larger than life and his grandsons were his loyalist of fans – always listening to and laughing with him, and singing his Alma Matre each time they drove past Lincoln High School (San Francisco).
A Memorial Mass at St. Stephen's Catholic Parish in San Francisco and reception following will celebrate Larry's wonderful life when our community's health concerns allow.
In lieu of flowers, per Larry's request, donations are welcomed to Samaritan House (4031 Pacific Boulevard, San Mateo CA 94403 – www.samaritanhousesanmateo.org
) or Mission San Jose Dominican Sisters (43326 Mission Boulevard, Fremont CA 94539 – www.msjdominicans.org
).
Rest In Peace My Love, Always. Peggy (& your entire family)