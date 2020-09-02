Leona Pearl Freddie, Resident of South San Francisco, California.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear mother Leona Pearl Freddie who passed away in her home on August 18, 2020 at the age of 88, surrounded by her loving daughters. Leona was born on January 5, 1932 in Burke, Louisiana (New Iberia Parish) and was one of eleven children. In 1947 the family moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana. In 1952, Leona moved to SF to marry Wilbert Freddie. Together they raised a family of six girls.
Leona took great pride in caring for her girls, husband, and home. She was a woman of faith who attended church on a regular basis. Leona was a fabulous cook known especially for her dirty rice and gumbo. She and her sisters also enjoyed putting up creamed corn and okra seasonally, while listening to country music on her stereo. Her favorite artist by far was Charley Pride.
Leona loved her six girls with all her heart and raised them to be strong and loving women. Leona is survived by her six daughters, Regina Barry, Arlene Freddie, Linda Wilson, Anna Freddie, Donna Koehler and Susan Freddie and her loving sister Nola Griffith, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was the beloved 'Nana' to Ashley Warren, Dillon Barry, Matthew Fujita, Garrett Wilson, William and Hannah Koehler and great grandmother to Jaxon and Mason Warren. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbert Freddie who passed away in May 1993 and her parents Warren and Elizabeth Delahoussaye and brothers Robert, Dalton, Edward, Joseph, Kenwood, Peter and John and sisters Marjorie and Mildred. Mom, we love you and will miss you forever. Rest in peace with God.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Leona's memory would be appreciated. Due to Covid, a small private service will be held with immediate family only.
A private burial service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020.