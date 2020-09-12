Dr. Leonard Levine passed away on September 2, 2020, at his home in San Mateo, with his family at his side. Leonard was born on April 4, 1929 in Winnipeg, Canada, the son of Polish immigrants, Sonia and Jacob Levine, and younger brother to Orla, who predeceased him in 2005. He graduated from the University of Manitoba medical school in 1955, and married Beryl Joyce Levine (nee Choslovsky) on June 7, 1955. After meeting Beryl at a wedding, he told his sister that he was going to marry her, and three months later, he did. They then moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where Leonard completed his residency in Urology in 1959. Leonard practiced medicine for 59 years, the majority of which were in Fargo, North Dakota. They moved to California in 1996 following Beryl's retirement from the North Dakota Supreme Court. He continued to practice medicine in Mountain View for the next 20 years. He was also proud of his role as a reviewing physician for the Medical Board of California, a role in which he continued until 2018, when he finally retired at age 89.



Leonard will be lovingly remembered for his kind soul, his devotion to his wife, family, friends and community, his jokes and oft-repeated one-liners, the warmth with which he embraced those whom he loved and who loved him back and his absolute love for M&M cookies.



Dr. Levine is survived by Beryl, his wife of 65 years, his five children and their spouses: Susan Levine and Jim Lauer; Marc and Teri Levine; Sari Levine and Scott Thurm; William and Jill Levine; and David and Aviva Levine, and his ten grandchildren: Lexi, Madelyn, Zachary, Sonya, Clare, Abby, Noah, Max, Matthew and Caitlin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store