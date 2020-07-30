Lesley Diane Simpson, 57, of Belmont, California, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on April 4, 2020, after a five-year-long fight with multiple myeloma.
Born on March 24, 1963, in South San Francisco, California, Lesley was a loving daughter to Raymond and Diane MacIntyre. In 1976, Lesley met her future husband, Stewart Michael Simpson, while they were on family vacations at the Trinity Alps Resort in Northern California. In 1981, Lesley graduated from South High School in Torrance, CA. She received a BA degree in education from San Diego State University in 1985 and her teaching certificate from Belmont's Notre Dame De Namur University in 1986. She married Stewart Simpson at Menlo Presbyterian Church in Menlo Park on October 11, 1986.
Lesley taught preschool in Palo Alto and Half Moon Bay, and taught second and third grade in Millbrae, San Carlos, and Belmont. She found her calling at her last teaching position as a kindergarten teacher for many years at Central Elementary School in Belmont. She did an amazing job balancing her career and raising three wonderful daughters. Lesley had a passion for playing many sports; she was an all-American soccer player in high school and competed at the at the collegiate level.
It was only natural that all three of her daughters followed in her footsteps to become club soccer players. Lesley proudly cheered in support of her daughters virtually every game, near and far.
In the last few years, Lesley loved to take walks with her family and her two golden retrievers. Her favorite places included the Belmont hills, Redwood Shores, and Mi Wuk Village near Yosemite. She also enjoyed weekly calls with her sister, game nights with her family, country concerts, and girl's nights out with her best friends. Lesley's faith was all encompassing. She committed to completing daily devotionals, journaling, and reading God's Word. Lesley delighted in singing worship songs at church. Lesley's hope was and is inspiring to those close to her.
Lesley was a dearly beloved friend to all those whose lives she touched. Her quick smile and dimples were timeless. Lesley's good humor and joy were felt in every room she entered. She will be immeasurably missed but carried in the hearts of those who knew her.
Lesley Simpson is survived by her husband, Stewart Simpson; children, Cameron (Simpson) and Robert Hodges, Molly Simpson and Erin Simpson; her sister, Kathryn Olson; her brother, Doug MacIntyre; and her father, Ray MacIntyre. A celebration of Lesley's life is pending. Those wishing to attend may send their name, email address, and phone number to smsimpson36@gmail.com
