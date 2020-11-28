Linda Logan, age 73, passed away on November 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 27, 1947 in Reykjavik, Iceland, she along with her parents Ib and Sigrun Riis and brother Leif Riis, emigrated to British Columbia, Canada in 1950. In 1959, Linda's family moved to Pacifica, California, where she resided until 1967. Linda married Donald Logan that year and was a resident of Millbrae, California since 1971.
Linda was a loving and thoughtful person who enjoyed gardening, reading, shopping and spending time with her beloved children, grandchildren and pet dachshund, Bailey. She was preceded in death by her husband Don, and her older brother Leif.
Linda is survived by her daughters Jennifer Jones and Stacy Fraher, sons-in-law Gene Jones and Dan Fraher, grandchildren Kaitlyn, Bella, Kylie and Jacob, and brothers Ron Riis and Michael Riis. She was a very generous and caring person who will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/
, Condolences to the family may be sent to Chapel of the Highlands, Millbrae, CA.