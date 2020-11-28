1/1
Linda Logan
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Logan, age 73, passed away on November 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 27, 1947 in Reykjavik, Iceland, she along with her parents Ib and Sigrun Riis and brother Leif Riis, emigrated to British Columbia, Canada in 1950. In 1959, Linda's family moved to Pacifica, California, where she resided until 1967. Linda married Donald Logan that year and was a resident of Millbrae, California since 1971.

Linda was a loving and thoughtful person who enjoyed gardening, reading, shopping and spending time with her beloved children, grandchildren and pet dachshund, Bailey. She was preceded in death by her husband Don, and her older brother Leif.

Linda is survived by her daughters Jennifer Jones and Stacy Fraher, sons-in-law Gene Jones and Dan Fraher, grandchildren Kaitlyn, Bella, Kylie and Jacob, and brothers Ron Riis and Michael Riis. She was a very generous and caring person who will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/, Condolences to the family may be sent to Chapel of the Highlands, Millbrae, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel of the Highlands

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved