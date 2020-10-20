1/1
Linda Stephenson
1943 - 2020
Linda Stephenson (Serena) August 8, 1943-October 14, 2020 passed away peacefully at home on October 14, 2020 at the age of 77. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Shirley Serena and her husband of 44 years Norman Stephenson. She leaves behind 5 loving daughters, Tina Stephenson, Michelle Vorakitaki, Teri and Kevin Penpraze, Suzie and Steve Stanovcak, Jennifer and Jay Guerrero, 3 grandchildren, Robbie Penpraze, Jenna Stanovcak, Gabby Guerrero, 1 brother Auggie Serena, and 4 sisters, Toni Cordisco, Sally WIlson, Karla Smutz and Clydie McMullen.

She is also survived by her Aunt Bernadine Serena and many nieces and nephews. Linda was born and raised in San Mateo, CA and proudly attended San Mateo High School. She was a homemaker while raising her 5 daughters, then worked as a Teachers' Assistant for the San Mateo Foster City School District and worked part time at Happy Donuts in San Mateo and Royal Donut in Burlingame before retiring this year. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Friends and Family are invited to attend the Rosary on Wednesday, October 2, 2020 at 1:30 pm and the Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00am followed by the burial at 12:00pm. These services will all be held outside at Skylawn Funeral Home And Memorial Park, Highway 92 at Skyline Boulevard, San Mateo, CA 94402.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT ALL SERVICES!!!!

Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Skylawn Funeral Home
10600 Skyline Blvd
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 349-4411
