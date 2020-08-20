1/1
Linda Susan Alvarado
1950 - 2020
Linda Susan Alvarado, age 70, passed away peacefully August 11, 2020 at her home with her beloved family by her side. Linda's death came as a result of a series of falls and ensuing health care complications. Linda was born May 26, 1950, at Fort Clayton, Panama Canal Zone, to Corbitt Russell and Mary Moore. Shortly after her birth, Linda and the rest of her family returned to the United States.

Linda was a kind and youthful person who dearly loved her family – each and every one. She had a great and abiding love for her husband, Jesse; her five children; and, wholeheartedly, her two grandchildren, and, of course, the family dogs!

Next to family, Pepsi was at the top of Linda's list of those things she most enjoyed! Linda single-handedly kept the Pepsi Company thriving with her love of a canned Pepsi. Linda had many interests and passions that spanned her fun-loving life. Her fashion curiosity and love of jewelry led her to glass bead crafting, and she enjoyed sharing those skills with her nieces and nephews during visits to her Texas family. Last but far from least, Linda could easily have made a living using her awesome gift-wrapping skills. A gift from Linda was a thing of beauty. You almost hated to open it!

Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Jesse, and five children: Donavan Moore; Sondra Moore; Andrea Alvarado; Justin Alvarado and wife, Adriana, and their two children, Marlowe and Maverick; Ryan Alvarado and daughter-in-law, Ellyn Daly. Also surviving Linda is her brother, Russell Moore, and his wife, Rebecca; and her nieces and nephew, Rebecca Susan, Brad, and Allison. Linda was predeceased by her sister, Sharon Weaver. All of her family she loved and touched deeply but most especially her precious grandchildren, Marlowe and Maverick. Her love for them was a special celebration of unbounded joy.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Lupus Foundation of America.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

