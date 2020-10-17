On Thursday, September 24, 2020, Lyn Ann Reiley, a loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 58.
Lyn was born on March 25, 1962 in Montana. She moved to California for work in the 90's and eventually started working for the San Carlos School District as a Para Educator. On February 24, 1994, she married Mark Edward Reiley. They raised a daughter, Lauren, and two sons, Matthew and Zachary.
Lyn had a passion for her work as a Para Educator and loved working with her students. She loved her kids and was proud of all their accomplishments. Outside of work and family, she loved her Nascar weekends, music (especially Jon Bon Jovi & George Michaels), dancing, relaxing, Halloween, and baking. She will be remembered for being a loving mother who wanted the best for her family and her children. Someone who was a fun, good-hearted person.
Lyn is survived by her husband Mark, her three children, Lauren, Zachary, and Matthew, her in-laws Marilyn and Jerry, and brother and sister in-laws, nieces, and a nephew. Plus her dogs, Roxie and Reagan.
A wake will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel. Located at 1111 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002. 12pm to 3pm.
Since her favorite color was yellow, we ask you to please wear a piece of yellow to the wake.
Lyn loved her work with the San Carlos School District, so instead of funeral funds we ask you to donate to The San Carlos Education Foundation. Donating to this foundation would make her the happiest. You can donate here: https://scefkids.org/donate/
Lastly, we thank you all for the condolences and support. She will truly be missed.