Margaret Joan (Peggy) Pribyl was born on 11/20/1925 and passed away on 07/03/2020. She resided in Berkeley, California until her marriage to Lt. Jerome Warren Pribyl on 11/29/1944. Their wartime romance was legendary. They settled in San Mateo County and raised their growing family there. They had seven daughters and six sons: Wes (Jim), Greg (Maria), Terry (Nick), David (Susanne), Steve (Linda), Dan (Patti), Mary (Larry), Margaret (John), Ginny (Joel), Laura (Mike), Clare (Bob), Tom (Maria), and Tony (Janine). Peggy had 41 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her parents Benjamin Franklin and Rachel Scribner and her siblings Jeanne Scribner Dennis, Benjamin Franklin ScribnerJr., and Barbara Scribner Marchant. She is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and their families. Peggy was cared for in recent years by Toalea Makaafi and Telesia Havosi.



The family are eternally grateful for the loving care and friendship they showered upon "Mama". Peggy was an active supporter of her 13 children and only worked outside the home after they were raised. She returned to college and graduated from Notre Dame de Namur in Belmont in 1982. She worked with reentry students like herself there and then took a position with the Archdiocese of San Francisco helping to develop Peace & Justice groups in local parishes. Her many volunteer works included Friends of the Library at the Redwood City branch (past President), and as an active parishioner at St. Pius Church where she helped start a child care program and participated in Sandwiches on Sunday with other local churches. She also helped those in residence at the Catholic Worker House.



There will be a viewing from 3-5 PM on Friday, July 10 at Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel in Belmont. The rosary will be recited at 4:30 PM. A family graveside service will take place on Saturday at Holy Cross Cemetery in Menlo Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Redwood City Library, St. Pius Church, or Catholic Worker House. Peggy would also be honored by a donation to your own favorite charity.



