Maria Caputo, late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident since 1964, entered into rest at her home in Millbrae on June 27, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Tito Caputo for 49 years. Loving mother of Frank Caputo (his wife Donna); Elena Caputo and Wilma Motta (her husband Frank). Dear sister of Adrianna Priolo (her late husband Paul) and Gaspare Bernardo. Also survived by her 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and numerous relatives in the United States, Canada and Italy.
A native of Aiello Calibro, Calabria, Cosenza, Italy, age 93 years.
A member of the Bank of America retirement Club San Mateo Chapter and the Italian Catholic Federation Branch 403 at Saint Dunstan's Church.
In her retirement Maria was known to make many worldwide travel adventures.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited, but your prayers are appreciated, and a celebration of life will take place for everyone to attend in the future. Private visitation will be on Sunday July 5, 2020 at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS in Millbrae followed by a Vigil Service. Private Funeral Mass will be on Monday July 6, 2020 at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church in Millbrae followed by burial at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.
Her family appreciates donations, in lieu of flowers, to American Heart Association at www.heart.org or to the Macular Degeneration Association National Eye Institute at www.nei.nih.gov.
Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.