Maria Caputo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Caputo, late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident since 1964, entered into rest at her home in Millbrae on June 27, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Tito Caputo for 49 years. Loving mother of Frank Caputo (his wife Donna); Elena Caputo and Wilma Motta (her husband Frank). Dear sister of Adrianna Priolo (her late husband Paul) and Gaspare Bernardo. Also survived by her 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and numerous relatives in the United States, Canada and Italy.
A native of Aiello Calibro, Calabria, Cosenza, Italy, age 93 years.

A member of the Bank of America retirement Club San Mateo Chapter and the Italian Catholic Federation Branch 403 at Saint Dunstan's Church.

In her retirement Maria was known to make many worldwide travel adventures.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited, but your prayers are appreciated, and a celebration of life will take place for everyone to attend in the future. Private visitation will be on Sunday July 5, 2020 at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS in Millbrae followed by a Vigil Service. Private Funeral Mass will be on Monday July 6, 2020 at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church in Millbrae followed by burial at the Italian Cemetery in Colma.

Her family appreciates donations, in lieu of flowers, to American Heart Association at www.heart.org or to the Macular Degeneration Association National Eye Institute at www.nei.nih.gov.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved