Marjorie O’Brien Mori
1932 - 2020
Marjorie O'Brien Mori passed away in her sleep last Saturday and joined her husband, James Anthony Mori in heaven. Margie touched the lives of many people with her smiles and laughter, and, especially for her children and grandchildren, with her big hugs and kisses.

Margie was born in Springfield, NY to Terese Marie Dunne and Thomas Chester O'Brien. She graduated from Rye High School in Rye, NY. While at a family wedding in California, Margie met Jim, and just a few months later they were married. After marrying Jim, she moved to San Mateo, CA where she lived for the next 60+ years of her life. Her greatest achievement in life was raising 6 children with her husband on a single, modest income. She made sure her children and grandchildren had everything they needed to live happy and love-filled lives. Margie also loved Bingo. She dedicated many years to helping out with weekly Bingo fundraising nights at Saint Gregory's Church in San Mateo and Serra High School in San Mateo.

Margie is survived by her devoted children: Jim Mori of San Mateo, Tony Mori (wife Cheryl) of Burlingame, Mary Molloy (husband Liam) of San Mateo, Tom Mori (wife Lisa) of San Mateo, Peter of San Mateo, and Karin Kolb (husband Sam) of San Mateo and grandchildren, Justice McPherson, Rebecca McPherson, Blake Mori, Daniel McPherson, Jack Mori, Karina Mori, Jacob Kolb, Patrick Mori, Alexandra Kolb, and Liam Molloy. She is also survived by her sister Karin Carozza of Bridgeport, CT and many more nieces and nephews and extended family. She will be fondly remembered by everyone.

There will be a private family memorial. Margie's final resting place will be The Italian Cemetery in Colma, where she will be with the love of her life, Jim, and she will be reunited in heaven with her sister Mary O'Brien and her brothers Thomas O'Brien and Gene O'Brien.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to one of her favorite organizations: The Endue Foundation at enduefoundation.org, The Second Harvest Food Bank at shfb.org, or Susan G Komen at komen.org.

Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
11:30 AM
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home
DEC
4
Interment
01:00 PM
Italian Cemetery
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home - FD-230
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
Dear Jim, Tony, Mary, Tom, Pete, and Karin,

I was so saddened to hear of your mother's passing. It goes without saying that I am sorry for your loss and that you have my deepest, most heartfelt sympathy and condolences.
As I think back on the 40+ years I knew your mom, I am overwhelmed with memories of all the Sunday night dinners, various celebrations, parties, and all manner of impromptu gatherings I was fortunate enough to attend. Each time I crossed the threshold at The Mori House, I was made to feel at home - just like another brother to each of you. Once inside, it was only a matter of time before I was offered a place at the table, a plate of food, a drink, and a front row seat at the most fantastic storytelling and family dynamic I have ever experienced. Your mom was the hub around which this entire world revolved. I thank each of you and, of course, your mom, for including me. Modge was an exceptional lady - her influence extends beyond you to each neighborhood kid, friend and friend-of-a-friend lucky enough to have known her.
Val Beltrame
Family Friend
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
December 2, 2020
To the Mori family and extended family; We were truly saddened to hear of your Mom's passing. Our deepest condolences to you all. 'Modge' was a great lady, an outstanding Mom, and a very giving person. Our hearts and thoughts are with you in this difficult time. I pray for your families to have and maintain the strength to comfort one another in your time of need. Modge will surely be missed and remembered by all those she encountered and befriended. I am extremely lucky to have known Modge and Dodge, without question some amazing parents. With Love; The Lonergan's-Dan/Jann/Sean/Kevin
Daniel Lonergan
Family Friend
