Dear Jim, Tony, Mary, Tom, Pete, and Karin,



I was so saddened to hear of your mother's passing. It goes without saying that I am sorry for your loss and that you have my deepest, most heartfelt sympathy and condolences.

As I think back on the 40+ years I knew your mom, I am overwhelmed with memories of all the Sunday night dinners, various celebrations, parties, and all manner of impromptu gatherings I was fortunate enough to attend. Each time I crossed the threshold at The Mori House, I was made to feel at home - just like another brother to each of you. Once inside, it was only a matter of time before I was offered a place at the table, a plate of food, a drink, and a front row seat at the most fantastic storytelling and family dynamic I have ever experienced. Your mom was the hub around which this entire world revolved. I thank each of you and, of course, your mom, for including me. Modge was an exceptional lady - her influence extends beyond you to each neighborhood kid, friend and friend-of-a-friend lucky enough to have known her.

Val Beltrame

Family Friend