Martha "Marty" who was born September 10, 1936 in San Angelo, Texas passed away in the presence of her daughters on November 27, 2020 at the age of 84. She is at peace after suffering from dementia for many years.
Marty moved with her parents to San Francisco in 1945 and was a graduate of George Washington High School in 1955. One of her many joys in life was the friendship she had cultivated with Johnny Mathis while in high school. She would see him in concert many times throughout her life and several times at the Circle Star Theatre in Redwood City. Marty had four children and raised them in San Mateo but she also lived in Santa Rosa, Pleasanton, Livermore and Concord. She was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed gardening, bowling, shopping, dancing and anything Johnny Mathis. Later in life, Marty worked at Macy's and Prudential California Realty where she excelled as the office administrator. While at Prudential, she made lifelong friends and she often reminisced of her time there.
Marty is survived by her four children Jerry (Barbara) Cauchi, David (Arleen) Cauchi, Leslie (Dan) Longman, Patricia (Alan) Casentini, two stepchildren Michael (Kristin) Annab and Nahla Grafer. She is also survived by her six grandchildren whom she adored; Brady, Serena, Carli, Mitchell, Jack and Nick. Marty was preceded in death by her sister Joanne Watson, and parents Allie Jewel and Thomas Arthur Barclay. There will be no service held. Memorial contributions may be made to ALZFDN.org.