1/1
Mary Carylee Baker
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Carylee Baker died peacefully at the age of 93 on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born on March 23, 1928 in Tolar, Texas and spent her childhood in the hill country of Texas. She started her career for the phone company at Southwestern Bell in Houston where she worked until the family moved to the bay area in 1962. She continued to work for the phone company until she retired after 38 years in 1988.

Carylee spent her retirement years hanging out with friends and was active at the Millbrae Senior Center until it burned down. Cary was predeceased by her husband Howard and son Jeff. She is survived by her daughter Jackie Gainer, son Duane, daughter-in-law Vikki (Persau), granddaughters Kimberly, Kara, Lindsey (Cesar Gonzalez), Olivia (Troy Maloney), Hannah, and great-granddaughters Bailey, Kendall, Quinn and Sophia. Cary was a vital person who welcomed everyone into her home and she will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date when it is safe to get together.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Carylee was an inspiration to many @ Millbrae Methodist church. Her dedication to UMW & ushering was well known. Her smile would light up a room & her sense of humor made us all smile. She will be greatly missed.
God bless Jackie & family
Pat & Gary Shweid
Patricia Shweid
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved