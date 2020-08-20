Mervyn Jack Covey MD, known to many as 'Doc', passed away peacefully with his son and wife by his side on May 5th, 2020. Mervyn was born August 20, 1931 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Canada to Thomas Kovish and Olive Peacock. He and his brother, Maurice, were twins and the youngest of the 4 siblings including Yvette and Evan. Mervyn, from an early age, loved sports and excelled at hockey. In high school, as a freshman, Mervyn quickly impressed the ice hockey coach with his speed and precision and went straight to Varsity Hockey. His love for animals started at a young age with showing championship cocker spaniels with his twin brother Maurice.



Mervyn came to the United States to pursue a doctorate in pediatric medicine. Mervyn went to Cal Berkley for his undergraduate work and then to George Washington University, graduating top of his class with honors in 1957. While attending medical school in 1955, he along with a colleague developed the acronym for APGAR (appearance, pulse, grimace, activity level), which was submitted in 1962 to the Journal of the American Medical Association. Mervyn enlisted in the army in the 1960s and became a Captain in the army.



Mervyn practiced as a Pediatrician in San Mateo, California. He practiced as the on-call doctor for the jockeys at Baymeadows Race Track in San Mateo, on-call doctor at UrgentCare and Mills Hospital downtown San Mateo. While working on call at Mills Hospital setting a cast he met his wife, Jennifer Jones. Their love of dogs led to marriage and two children, Olivia and Myles. He loved the golf course and spent many hours putting with his friends at Poplar Creek Golf Course, playing their putting game.



Mervyn was preceded in death by mother, Olive Viola Peacock; father, Thomas Covish; brother, Evan T. Covish; sister, Yvette P. Cooper; twin brother, Maurice C. Covey; niece, Joy Covey. Mervyn was survived by his wife, Jennifer J. Covey; daughter, Olivia J. Reese; son in-law, Justin A. Reese; granddaughter, Claire E. Reese; grandson, Flynn M. Reese; son, Myles T. Covey; niece, Judy A. Collins; great grand nephew, Tyler.



Mervyn will be remembered for his thoughtfulness, curiosity of others' life stories and his stillness. He always put others above himself, forgave easily and had a heart of gold. He will be truly missed and never forgotten.



A celebration of life and reception will be held at a later date and time at First Presbyterian Church, San Mateo and Popular Creek Golf Course.

