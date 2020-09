Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Desanto, age 66, was put to rest at Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward. Michael passed at home in Castro Valley on May 5 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Roxanne and his son Michael. He leaves behind his son Matthew, girlfriend Pam, mother Barbara, four Brothers, a large family and many friends. A celebration of life will be planned when possible.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store