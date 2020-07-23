Michael Alan Iredale has passed away. He was born in Alaska. He is survived by Michael Iredale and Kathy Bais his children by his predeceased 1st wife Pat Haight. Maxine Iredale his 2nd wife, predeceased and her children. Deborah Reed, Robbin Sommer, Eric Sommer and Holly Polito. Grandfather to Chris and Shanna and great grandfather to Jared. His 2 brothers predeceased him, John and George. He was a Marin County resident. His family moved to Berkeley where he graduated in 1947. He was a long term resident of Burlingame. He served in the military and was sent to Germany. He was a retired postal supervisor and worked as a delivery person at AH Sam's for 20 plus years. He loved to travel and went many places, some off the beaten path. He loved jazz and his interest followed him through his adult life. He was an avid sports fan and loved his local teams. His knowledge of stats and players was legendary. He was kind and a gentleman. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Resquiescat in Pace.



