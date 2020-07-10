Natalie Anne Stier passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 25, 2020 at the age of 85. Natalie was born on February 19, 1935 in San Francisco, CA. She was married to John Frederick Stier for 63 years and they were blessed with 4 children, Elizabeth Della Chiesa (Joe), Kathleen Stowers (Mike), John F. Stier, Jr. (Kandie) and Theresa O'Reilly-Hembree (Ron). She is also survived by her sister Carolyn Schultz and nephew/Godson Gary Anderson (Vicky), 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.?Natalie started her family with John in Millbrae, settling in San Mateo, CA for 30+ years later retiring in Twain Harte, CA. She was known for her great love of dogs and horses. She volunteered with Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H, Guide Dogs for the Blind, San Rafael, CA and most recently at the Railtown 1897 State Historic Park.?She requested in lieu of services donations be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind, San Rafael, CA or Railtown 1897 State Historic Park.



