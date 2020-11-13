1/
Richard Devincenzi
1938 - 2020
Rich was born August 28, 1938 in San Francisco, CA to Clelia and George Devincenzi. He grew up alongside his brother's Arthur and David in North Beach. Rich attended Saint Peter and Paul's Grammar School, Saint Ignatius College Prep High School, and University of San Francisco where he earned his Master's degree in teaching in the fields of English and Social Studies. During his college years he voluntarily signed up for the Air Force for 6 years and was discharged as Airman Second Class.

In 1965 he met the love of his life, Lea, and for 54 years they were inseparable. Rich and Lea had a daughter named Ann who brought them much joy and a grandson named Christopher who made his life complete. There are so many wonderful memories to cherish. Rich worked for 35 years as an Executive for the Unocal 76 oil company in San Francisco and received many accolades. He was a helper for his entire life. Supporting and being a helper to his family was one of Rich's main goals in life, something he excelled at and succeeded in many lifetimes over. Rich was a gentleman with a sharp intellect, keen wit, and a great sense of humor. He loved keeping up to date with politics and watching the news, playing bocce, cruising and going on vacation with his family, and eating pasta!

Rich is survived by a loving family. He will be loved and missed everyday by everyone who had the pleasure of enjoying his company. Bubula, Ann and Christopher will love you always and forever.

At the family's request, a private service will be held at Duggan's Serra Mortuary and St. Peter and Paul's church. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.
