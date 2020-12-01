Richard James Piazza "Richie" born November 16, 1964 in San Francisco to Richard and Carolyn Piazza. Survived by his mother Carolyn, brother Thomas Piazza (Leslie Piazza), his twin sister Theresa Piazza, nieces and nephews Ali Stoltz, Danny Stoltz, Victoria Piazza and Sam Piazza. His three aunts were also very special to him, Cathy Ford (Ken Ford), Peg Brunner and Marge Jones. A special shout out to his nephew Sam who took care of him this past year. Richie had a very close relationship with his deceased father, watching Warriors, Giants and 49er games together. Richie loved helping people and was a proud member of the San Bruno Lions Club (Pete Carey) and we are very grateful for all they did for him. We are especially grateful to all his doctors, nurses and staff at Peninsula Hospital who took such good care of him and made him feel like family. The Mission Hospice team stepped in and made his passing very peaceful. Richie was a joy to everyone he came in contact with, always a big smile and a funny joke. He will be missed by many!! In remembrance, donations to Our Lady of Angels in Burlingame (our family parish) and Mills Peninsula are greatly appreciated.



Condolences may be offered to Richie's family through Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store