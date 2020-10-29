1/1
Ronald Anderson
1946 - 2020
Ronald "Ronnie" Gordon Anderson, 73, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 of a sudden illness.

Ronnie was born in San Mateo, California to Albert and Frances Anderson. He graduated from Aragon High School in 1965, where he played varsity basketball. He attended San Francisco State University and a variety of community colleges for many years exploring his academic interests such as astronomy and psychology.

Ronnie spent most of his life in the San Francisco Bay Area. He moved to Springfield, Missouri after retiring from his position at the Post Office.

Ronnie is survived by his sister, Karen Underwood and her husband, Stephen Underwood, of Hydesville, California; his daughter, Nova Mellow and her husband, Patrick Geib, of San Jose, California; his ex-wife, Marsha Rowan, of Ben Lomond, California; and his nephew Andrew Underwood and his wife, Rachel Van Horn, of Washington, D.C.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his brother, Claude Anderson.

Ronnie was passionate about the environment, animals, and science. He enjoyed camping, reading, and music. His family will remember him for his intelligence, kind heartedness, imagination, generosity, resourcefulness, focus, patience, and sense of humor.

Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
