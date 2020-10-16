1/1
Ronald Caine
Late of Millbrae and a San Mateo County resident for 88 years entered into Rest in Redwood City on October 13, 2020. He was the beloved Husband of Alice Caine who preceded him in Death in 2008. They were married for 52 years. Father of Christie Hoff, Ronda Alcantara, Robyn Pitts and the late Connie Asher. Ron was the devoted son of the late Herbert Caine and Frances Caine. Loving Grandfather of: Jeffrey Asher, Rodney Asher, Kelli Noel, Julie Esmiol, Kimberly Lawrason, Ronald Hiles, Amanda Alcantara, Joseph Alcantara, Daniel Alcantara, Nicole Pitts, Steven Pitts, the late Timothy Asher and the late Jayme Bernal. Ron is also survived by eighteen great-grandchildren.

Ronald Caine began his law enforcement career with the City of Millbrae as a Reserve Police Officer in 1957. Ron became a regular full-time police officer in 1961. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1967 and retired in 1990. After retirement, he remained as a Reserve Officer from 1990 to 2011; a total of 54 years of service to the City of Millbrae. He was a member of the Peninsula Police Officer's Association, Millbrae Historical Society and the Millbrae Amateur Radio Club.

Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service will be private. Interment will be at Cypress Lawn in Colma. The family prefers and appreciates donations to either the Alzheimer's Association and/or Dogma Animal Rescue, 6742 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol, CA 95472. Condolences to the family may be sent to: Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Dr., Millbrae, CA 94030.

Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
