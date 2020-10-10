1/1
Ronald E. Miller
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald E. Miller announce he has passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 78.

Ron was a loving husband and devoted family man. While still in high school, he met the love of his life and best friend, JoAnne. They went on to enjoy their ever-growing family that started with their 2 sets of twins.

Ron will be missed by his wife of 57 years JoAnne; 4 children, Dave (Terri), Rick (Michelle), Deneen (Jeff), John (Lisa); he was "Papa" to 11 grandchildren, JT (Cassie), Austin, Kaige, Dylan, Ali, Nathan, Travis, Jake, Karly, Saxton, Cash; 2 great-grandchildren, Jordin, Logan; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

He began a job as a floor installer at the age of 18, and went on to become the proud owner of Miller B & B Floors in Belmont, California. He worked in this family business with his wife and sons Rick and John for many years. Ron enjoyed golfing, gardening, and was very passionate about his duck-hunting club where he spent time with his sons and grandchildren. He was also an avid fan of The Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and by all accounts his daughter.

Ron retired and moved to Grass Valley in 2017, to fulfill his dream of living on a property where everyone in his family could come and gather, swim, shoot, ride off-road, and they did just that! He enjoyed RV camping, fishing, and boating with his entire family, alongside an ice-cold glass of ET.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 16. Viewing 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, burial immediately following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery 7101 Verner Avenue Citrus Heights, California 95621. Masks Required.


Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
October 5, 2020
To the Miller family!
I was very very saddened to hear about Ron passing away, He is such a good person and lots of fun too. My boys were really sad too get the news, Jeff and Michael Always say “MR MILLER!”With a tune of
Elvira, because Joanne you loved that song, and love to play it,

You are going to have lots of good days and sad days too,
Joanne you have your kids that will give you lots of support,
If you ever need to talk, please call me any time,
Just remember take one day at a time, and be good to yourself,
I know Ron would Not want you to give up. Stay strong.
I send you my love and lots of prayers,
Ox. Gail Brown
Gail Brown
Friend
