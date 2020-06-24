Roy Coto "Pops", 90, born September 8, 1929, passed on June 11, 2020.



He leaves behind his wife, Alicia Coto of 50 years, and children, Roy Jr, Davis, Jose, James, Lynda, Frances & Monica.

He will be missed by the many Grandchildren, Edward, Dustin, Alyssa, Karina, Shiney, and Allie as well as his Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews that loved him.



Roy was born in Tampa Fla and moved to the Bay Area where he retired from Kaiser as an Optical Technician and lived in San Francisco, Brentwood and Burlingame. He was a dedicated Veteran of two wars serving in the Army and Navy.

He brought with him a remarkable lechon recipe that has been enjoyed every year as well as his love for good Latin music. Pops loved everyone unconditionally because that was his Superhero Gift.



Celebration of Life Services TBD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store