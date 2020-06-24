Roy "Pop" Coto
1929 - 2020
Roy Coto "Pops", 90, born September 8, 1929, passed on June 11, 2020.

He leaves behind his wife, Alicia Coto of 50 years, and children, Roy Jr, Davis, Jose, James, Lynda, Frances & Monica.
He will be missed by the many Grandchildren, Edward, Dustin, Alyssa, Karina, Shiney, and Allie as well as his Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews that loved him.

Roy was born in Tampa Fla and moved to the Bay Area where he retired from Kaiser as an Optical Technician and lived in San Francisco, Brentwood and Burlingame. He was a dedicated Veteran of two wars serving in the Army and Navy.
He brought with him a remarkable lechon recipe that has been enjoyed every year as well as his love for good Latin music. Pops loved everyone unconditionally because that was his Superhero Gift.

Celebration of Life Services TBD.

Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
In reading this a happy memory came back to me - I was planning a trip to Florida and I remember POP telling me that I had to try a Cuban sandwich and I think he told me where to go to get it! LOL ... Wow ☺ I will miss him , the times we talked and all that he has done for his family. RIP Pop
Michelle Fitzhugh-Craig
Friend
June 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Darlene Smith
Family
Thank You.
