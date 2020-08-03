1/1
Sharon Yvonne Thickstun
1957 - 2020
Sharon Yvonne Thickstun was taken home July 25, 2020. Sharon was born November 11, 1957. She is survived by her three son's Anthony, Michael, and Brandon Thickstun. Sharon is also survived by her two brothers: Rick Randolph and Joseph Frith and one sister: Susan Woods and three nieces. She was loved by many and impacted the lives of many. Sharon will always live on in our hearts. A memory of life celebration will be held on a later date.

The Neptune Society in Belmont, CA is handling the cremation arrangements.

Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
August 1, 2020
Rest in heaven sharon
Toderick Gellington
Friend
August 1, 2020
I remember when she was going to give birth to Michael and Anthony how happy she was . What a great Mother and friend she was . Michael and Anthony I am so sorry for your loss . But allways know how proud she was of you both. RIP Blue I will miss you ❤

Pat Lemons
Friend
August 1, 2020
I feel blessed to have known Sharon as long as I have. May she Rest In Peace! I will keep Sharon close to my heart. Sending love and prayers to Michael & Anthony!
Jacklin Roberts
Friend
August 1, 2020
Terry Moore
Family
August 1, 2020
I only got to work woth her for a short while but during that time she made me feel at home at Shari’s always looked out and made sure I was doing good super easy to talk to about anything.... she sure will be missed!!!
Martine ortiz
Coworker
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
