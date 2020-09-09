1/1
Susan Rose Palladino
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Rose Palladino joined her Mother, Nancy, on Aug. 25, 2020. She was 53 years old.

Susan's life was one of Art, Devotion and Family. A lifelong photographer with a degree from San Francisco State University. Susan was a prolific multi-media artist who also enjoyed pottery, painting and basket weaving and had been involved in numerous art shows throughout her artistic career. She was an avid volunteer over her lifetime and her life in service to others brought her great joy. Most recently, she was involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada and volunteering at the local homeless shelter through her church, Saint Thomas Aquinas Cathedral, in Reno Nevada. Susan liked reading, traveling and was an eternal student in the proverbial school of life. Most of all, Susan loved her family and friends fiercely and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her love and kindness.

Susan is survived by her loving father Anthony, her six brothers and sisters, their spouses, eighteen nieces and nephews, and thirteen great-nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at St. John's Cemetery in San Mateo, CA on Fri. Sept. 11, 2020.

To send floral arrangements or to write on Susan's tribute page, visit www.ssofunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Interment
10:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home - FD-230
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
650-437-8579
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home - FD-230

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved