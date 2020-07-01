It is with great sadness that the family of Terence Bernal-Silva, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, announce his passing on June 25, 2020 at the age of 62. Terence was the only child of Muriel and Romulo Bernal-Silva. As the child of a military family, he was born in Hong Kong before moving to Australia and then San Francisco and the Bay Area, where he spent the majority of childhood and adult life. His career included serving in the United States Air Force and working in the technology, physical fitness, law enforcement and security fields.



Terence will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and ability to befriend everyone he would meet. His warm smile and genuine desire to connect and show love to the people around him will be dearly missed by his family. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Angela Bernal-Silva (nee Bernier), his daughters Maria, Michelle Heckel, and Melissa Webb, son Marc, and grandchildren Reina and Donavan. Terence was preceded in death by his parents.



Terence cared deeply about the world and especially its animals, and these moral and ethical beliefs directed his worldview. He was devoted to caring for his family, friends and fur babies, but also those he did not know. His beliefs led him to practice a vegan lifestyle, to volunteer with animal shelters, advocate for animal rights, rehabilitate injured wildlife, and to support charities dedicated to children, animals, veterans, and the environment. His family, friends, and community will miss the quiet, kind, and open-minded man.



His family will host a celebration of life for friends and family to gather, share stories, photos and fond memories of Terence when COVID-19 abates. For those so inclined, donations may be made in Terence's honor to the Hayward Animal Shelter, where he contributed so many hours of volunteer love and care.





