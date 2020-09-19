Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tom has been a Californian since 1966. Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara, three sons, Philip, Lawrence and Paul, and their wives, Vera, Karalee and Elizabeth. Their daughter, Cynthia Keefer Viegas, died in 1991. He leaves seven beloved grandchildren, Nicholas, Natalie, Sebastian, Benjamin, Lucas, Anne and Ella. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Tappin of Tucson, AZ. Tom brought great joy into all of their lives.



Tom enjoyed a 42-year career with Lincoln National Reinsurance. In 1966, he transferred to the San Francisco office, selling reinsurance throughout the West. In 1999, Tom and Barbara moved to Brussels to represent Lincoln Re in Europe for almost 2 years, a wonderful finale to his years with Lincoln.



Tom had a great love for music, especially opera and the symphony. Despite his unrelenting cancer, he was able to play tennis until recently, which gave him so much pleasure. He was a member of Sons in Retirement (SIRS), and volunteered faithfully at St. Vincent de Paul. He was also a member of St. Bart's Men's Prayer Group for many years.



The sum of a person's life is more than what they do, but whatever Tom did, he did with gusto. He was a man of faith, integrity and warmth. He had a generous spirit and a love of life. He and Barbara celebrated 60 years of marriage in May, a gift they cherished.

A Mass celebrating Tom's life will be held in Our Lady of Angels Upper Parking Lot, Burlingame, on Monday, September 21, at 11 a.m.



The family asks that any remembrances be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, 50 N. B Street, San Mateo, CA 94401; The Sisters of Mercy, 2300 Adeline Dr., Burlingame, CA 94010; or Mission Hospice, 1670 S. Amphlett Blvd., San Mateo, CA 94402.

