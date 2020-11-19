Thomas James Williams, late of South San Francisco and San Mateo County resident for 43 years, entered into rest at his home on November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ella Williams for 50 years. Loving father of Rachun and Monica Williams. Devoted son of the late Lillie and the late Lee Williams. Out of his 13 siblings he is survived by Jerome Williams, Lee Williams, Vera Sellers, and Lulla Williams-Washington.
A member of the Western Airlines Retirees.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance is limited. Family and friends are invited to attend on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo with a graveside service at 2:00 PM.
Condolences may be sent via CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030. His family appreciates donations to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org.