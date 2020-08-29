1/1
Victor Thomas Varesco
1931 - 2020
Victor Thomas Varesco passed away peacefully at home on August 13, 2020 with his wife, Barbara by his side. Vic was 89. Vic served in the infantry in the Korean War. Vic worked for Scott Company for most of his career as a plumber. He had a great love for golf and baseball. Vic loved his trips to Italy, seeing the sites and the highlight of the trip was the food. True to his Italian heritage, he enjoyed eating at Bistro Don Giovanni in Napa. Vic loved spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Barbara Varesco, Children: Vickie Hoy (Dave), Karen Lewis (Dave), Lynn Varesco Sigigie (George), Gary Varesco, Grandchildren: David Lewis, Jennifer Garcia (Julian), Brother-in-laws: Ron Lertora (Rita) and Leonard Jacobs and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antone and Lillian Varesco, Sisters: Joan Knotts, Ida Jacobs and Helen Varesco.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to: Sutter Care at Home Attn: Gift Processing, P.O. Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816 or charity of your choice.

Published in The San Mateo Daily Journal on Aug. 29, 2020.
