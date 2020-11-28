Ginger passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her home of one year in Burlingame. She was preceded in death in 2004 by her husband Paul, whom she married in 1957. She is survived by her sister-in-law Joyce Rich, a niece, a nephew, and many beloved friends and loyal sorority sisters.



Ginger was born in Evanston, Illinois. After being married in New York, Ginger and Paul moved first to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and then San Mateo. She resided in San Mateo for 55 years, and spent 38 years of her working life in the Human Resources Department with the City of Burlingame.



She graduated from Syracuse University, where she was initiated into Alpha Chi Omega sorority. After moving to San Mateo, she affiliated with the Delta Zeta Delta alumni chapter of Alpha Chi Omega, and in 2000 was named Outstanding Alumna of the San Francisco Bay Area.



Ginger was a skilled bridge player, avid mystery reader, and dedicated lover and caregiver of her pet dogs.



Private memorial service will be held at a later date at the Episcopal Church of St. Matthew in San Mateo, CA.



