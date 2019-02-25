Abagail (Abby) V. Dobson, 23, of 133 Upper Cherry Road, Kersey, died Sunday evening, Feb. 24, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.

She was born Nov. 11, 1995, in St. Marys, daughter of George Dobson (Becky) of St. Marys and Diane Sporner Dobson (Mick Armstrong) of Kersey, who survive. Abby was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 2014. In 2018, she graduated with honors from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and a minor in counseling. She was a Behavioral Health Worker for Dickinson Center's Community and School and Community Behavioral Health Program.

In addition to her parents, Abby is survived by her fiancé, Cory Reitz of Brockway; two sisters, Alyssa Dobson of Kersey and Gianna Dobson of St. Marys; a brother, Andrew V. Dobson and his fiancé, Saide Dinsmore, of Kersey; a step brother, Bryson Myers of St. Marys; her maternal grandparents, Vincent and Karen Auman Sporner of St. Marys; a niece, Mykenna Dinsmore; and by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, George and Veronica DeLullo Dobson.

Abby attended the Tri County Church in DuBois, pastored by Joel Simbeck and Chris Trethewey. She enjoyed making others laugh and put others before herself. She loved her family and planning on marrying the love of her life in September 2019. Abby enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and kayaking. She loved spending time with her dog, Gus Gus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.

Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Abagail Veronica Dobson Memorial Fund c/o the Elk County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 934, St. Marys, Pa. 15857.

Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.